2022 Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities – 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

BNPL payment industry in Africa & Middle East has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment industry in the region is expected to grow by 99.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 7187.8 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Africa & Middle East remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 49.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 3598.0 million in 2021 to reach US$ 79398.1 million by 2028.

The adoption of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) products and services has been on a constant rise in the Africa & Middle East region over the last four to eight quarters. Several startups and global BNPL players are offering their innovative products and deferred payment services for consumers in the region. Moreover, the adoption from merchants is also on the rise as more and more consumers are demanding the BNPL payment method for both in-store as well as online purchases.

In the UAE, the global pandemic has resulted in a shift in consumer spending habits and accelerated adoption of online shopping platforms. This shift in the overall consumer behavior, along with the rise of digital payment solutions, is resulting in BNPL becoming one of the fastest-growing payments methods in the country. Moreover, as the digital payments landscape continues to evolve in the UAE, BNPL firms along with global payment giants are launching innovative, first-of-its-kind shop anywhere BNPL schemes.

The publisher expects more strategic partnerships between BNPL providers, banking institutions, and global payment giants over the next four to eight quarters in the UAE. This will subsequently support the growth of the overall deferred payment industry in the country from the short to medium-term perspective.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors – Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. Below is a summary of key market segments:

BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 – 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 – 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 – 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 – 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 – 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1n8l6

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900