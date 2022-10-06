2022 AFRIMA Awards to be held from 8-11 December

The 2022 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Awards will be held from 8-11 December 2022, with more than 40 awards to be presented to acts that span the whole continent.

Though the host nation had not been announced yet, the categories would cover diverse music genres and creative expressions ranging from the classic to the traditional and the contemporary.

The Awards ceremony, scheduled to commence with a welcome soiree, would have activities like the AFRIMA Music Village tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive AFRIMA nominees’ party.

The four-day event would feature a fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, with the grand finale being the Awards ceremony itself, would be broadcast live to more than 80 countries around the world.

Michael Dada, President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA in a statement said: “Our culture as Africans is rooted in music that uplifts, inspires, motivates and unites us”.

“AFRIMA has always been a showcase for the best African talent, and APO Group will help us introduce that talent to new audiences in Africa and around the world,” he said.

APO Group is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service and has been appointed official Public Relations Agency of AFRIMA.

The Agency is to help AFRIMA achieve its vision for Africa by leveraging its considerable Media Relations expertise to promote and showcase the African music industry to a largely untapped African population and to a new global audience of music fans.

AFRIMA operates a programme of build-up events throughout the year that are held across the African diaspora.

These events are focused on the development of the African Arts and Culture sector, with both the AFRIMA International Committee and the African Union Commission focused on boosting the development of African economies.