2022 AGI Awards: Olam Agri is Best Company in Agri-Business

Olam Agri has been voted the Best Company in Agri-business at the Association of Ghana Industries’ 11th Ghana Industries and Quality Awards 2022.

The company received this recognition for its role in enhancing sustainable growth in agricultural development by ensuring best practices along the value chain in its quest to transform the Agricultural industry in Ghana and West Africa.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is a business association with more than 1,200 members.

They comprise small, medium, and large-scale manufacturing and service industries in Agro-processing (food and beverages), agri-business, pharmaceuticals, electronics and electrical, telecommunications, information technology, utilities, service industries, transport, construction, textiles, garments, and leather, banking, and advertising.

The annual awards ceremony is designed to recognise excellence and innovation by member companies and honour its members for their outstanding performances within the year under review.

This year’s ceremony, held over the weekend, was on the theme:“Leveraging Public-Private Collaborations to facilitate Business Recovery”.

Olam Agri was adjudged the “Best Company, Agri-business” in 2022 after extensive evaluation by a team of expert committee members, thus asserting its position as the market leader in agri-business.

Amit Agrawal, Country Head of Olam Agri in Ghana, commenting on this recognition, said, “We are elated about this award. At Olam Agri, we are passionate about the development of agriculture and agri-business.

“We believe that the sustainability of our economy is largely dependent on the sustainable growth of the agriculture industry. Through our continued collaboration with the government and various development agencies, we intend to do more to transform the agriculture sector to make it more future-proof. This recognition, I believe, will go a long way toward reaffirming our commitment to this great course.”

Olam Agri has worked with various development partners and government agencies to support local rice production through various capacity-building initiatives for farmers.

The company is also providing farmers with high-quality seeds to help in the production of standard rice grains, which are well-processed and packaged to meet consumers’ expectations.

The company is currently trading domestic rice under the brand Mama Gold, providing ready markets to farmers, generating employment in farming communities, and contributing significantly to the growth of local rice production in the country.

In its effort to ensure the well-being of its stakeholders, Olam Agri’s Grains business, in collaboration with local regulatory authorities and medical professionals, has also launched a medical programme (My healthy Baker), which offers free screening exercises for bakers across the country to ensure food safety within their communities.

Olam Agri is a market-leading, differentiated food, feed, and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities, and a deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years.

With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, animal feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber, and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with more than 40 million metric tonnes in volume traded annually.