queens
queens

Ghana’s Black Queens were drawn against Nigeria in the first round of the 2022 African Cup of Nations Women’s (AWCON) qualifiers on Monday.

The winner of the first-round tie between Ghana and Nigeria will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.

A total of 44 teams on the continent, apart from the host nation, will take part in the qualifiers for the AWCON to be held in Morocco next year.

The qualifiers will commence in June this year and end before the final tournament in the North African country scheduled from July 2 to 23 next year. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWomen’s FA Cup Draw for Round 32 Held
Next articleShelter Afrique signs US$1.5 billion housing deal with South Sudan
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here