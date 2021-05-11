Ghana’s Black Queens were drawn against Nigeria in the first round of the 2022 African Cup of Nations Women’s (AWCON) qualifiers on Monday.

The winner of the first-round tie between Ghana and Nigeria will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.

A total of 44 teams on the continent, apart from the host nation, will take part in the qualifiers for the AWCON to be held in Morocco next year.

The qualifiers will commence in June this year and end before the final tournament in the North African country scheduled from July 2 to 23 next year. Enditem