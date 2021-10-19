2022 AWCON Qualifier: Ghana’s contingent arrives in Nigeria for crucial match against Super Falcons

Ghana’s contingent has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria for the first leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) crucial encounter against Nigeria on Wednesday, October 20.

The delegation was led by Madam Habiba Atta Forson, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.

Other members included Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Female National teams Coordinator Adjoa Bayor, Hannah Amakye Asare from the Competitions Department, and representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Joshua Mawunyo Adukpo.

The Black Queens would hold their first training session Monday afternoon before the mandatory training session on Tuesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos at 3 pm.

Ghana would play as guests to Nigeria at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos at 1500Hrs on Wednesday, October 20, before the return encounter in Accra.

The winner of the doubleheader qualifies for the final round of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.

Herein Ghana’s Technical Team:

Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo- Head Coach, Nana Andy Sinasen and Charles Anokye Frimpong- Assistant Coaches, Raymond Fenny- Goalkeepers Coach, Kate Agyemang-Boachie -Team Doctor, Margaret Foli Akpene – Physiotherapist, Asnawu Abubakari – Nurse, Anita Wired-Mintah- Team Manager, Patience Quarshie Tetteh, and Tijani Mumuni – kit managers.

Three foreign-based players, Portia Boakye, Priscilla Adubea, and Grace Asantewaa are expected to join the squad in Lagos.