2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Black Queens to host Nigeria Super Falcons in Accra

The Black Queens of Ghana will play the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Sunday, October 24.

Ghana would travel to face Nigeria before hosting the perennial rivals in Accra.

The epic clash would see Zomadre Sonia Kore from Cote D’Ivoire as the center referee with assistance from compatriots Kossonoux Denise Akoua (Assistant I), Ndeko Edwige Appia (Assistant II) and Zongbossi Beatrice Béatrice Gouchoedou from Benin (Fourth Official).

Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christiana Baah works as the COVID-19 Officer.

The winner of the two legs would progress to the second round of the qualifiers to play against the winner of the match between Niger and Cote D’Ivoire.

The 2022 AWCON would be staged in Morocco.