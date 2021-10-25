2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe praises team despite failure to qualify

Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, the Head Coach of the Black Queens, has heaped praises on the team for emerging victorious over Nigeria despite failure to qualify to the final round of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Ghana beat Nigeria 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday courtesy Priscilla Adubea’s solitary goal in the return encounter after the first leg ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Black Queens needed at least three unanswered goals to cruise to the next stage of the AWCON qualifiers, but the Spain-based player, Adubea’s goal was not enough to hand Ghana qualification.

With tears in the faces of some players after the match, the Head Coach praised the team for their sterling performance saying, “We fought a good fight and we won, but we did not qualify. We had a good team and we did well.”

She said, though, Ghana missed out on the 2022 AWCON to be staged in Morocco, she was proud of the team’s performance.

“We didn’t disgrace ourselves and I am proud to be a Ghanaian. We are going to prepare for the 2024 AWCON. This a young team and we need to build the team for the future.”

The 2022 continental competition also serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.