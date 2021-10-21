2022 AWCON Qualifiers: Nigeria dumps Ghana’s chances of 2022 AWCON

Sweden-based Uchenna Kanu, scored a brace against the Black Queens of Ghana to put Nigeria in a comfortable lead ahead of the return leg in Ghana in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The crucial match played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Nigeria ended 2-0 in favour of Nigeria.

Uchenna, who plays as a forward for Swedish club Linköpings FC scored the two goals in the first half to give the Super Falcons of Nigeria a bright start in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualification.

The 24-year old scored in the 25th minute before adding the second three minutes after which was too strong for Ghana’s goalie, Fafali Dumehasi to handle.

Nigeria into the second leg with a two-goal advantage and would play guests to Ghana on Sunday, October 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the two-legged matches will qualify to the final round of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers where the main tourney is set to be staged in Morocco next year.