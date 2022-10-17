2022 BECE commences smoothly in Greater Accra Region

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has started smoothly across school centres in the Greater Accra Region.

Apart from the late start of the examination at a few centres in the Region, no major irregularity was recorded after the first paper.

At the Osu Presbyterian Girls School Centre in the Korle Klottey Municipality, 322 out of the 323 registered candidates from eight schools sat for the examination, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) was told.

The candidate who was absent was said to be a female.

Mr Moses Laryea Boye, Supervisor at the Centre, said the start of the examination had delayed for some fifteen minutes because the papers did not arrive on time.

At the Private Odartey Lamptey Basic School Centre in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, all registered 221 candidates from six schools were present for the examination.

Mr Justice Nii Otoo Lartey, the Supervisor, said they were so far impressed with how the candidates had conducted themselves at the Centre.

He said they started exactly at 0900hours and had not recorded any challenge.

At the Teshie South Cluster A Centre in the Ledzokuku Municipality, all 231 registered candidates at the Centre, comprising 117 boys and 144 girls, were present for the examination.

Madam Theresa Tetteh, Ledzokuku Municipal Education Director, speaking to the GNA after touring Centres in the Municipality, said the process had been smooth.

She said the Municipality had 13 Centres with 3,800 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 1,997 boys and 2,003 girls.

Madam Tetteh said seven students were absent for the examination.

Some candidates, who spoke with the GNA after the first paper, were optimistic about excelling in the examination.

Samuel Gyan, a candidate from Flodan International Academy, said he had prepared well so he was not anxious about the examinations.

Joana Tetteh, a student from Teshie Lekma 7 School, said she was troubled before the examination but after writing the first paper, she was ‘settled.’

The GNA observed that there was a police officer stationed at each Centre to ensure the successful conduct of the examination.

A total of 552, 276 candidates, comprising 276, 988 males and 275, 288 females are expected to sit for this year’s BECE at 2,023 designated examination centres across the country.