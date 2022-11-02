2022 Depot Tennis Club tournament trophy goes to Odum Mensah

Odum Mensah wins 2022 Depot Tennis Club tournament

Richard Odum Mensah, a legal practitioner, has won the 2022 Depot Tennis Club Internal Ranking Tournament.

He beat Prince Tetteh 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in a three-and-a-half-hour duel to become the club’s No. 1 player.

The tournament, which was played over a seven-week period, saw club members competing among themselves to determine the best player of the club.

Richard Odum Mensah took home a trophy and a cash prize of GHC 500.00

In the ladies’ final, Eugenia Asigri beat Lola Mogaji to annex the 2022 female ranking title. She received a trophy and a GHC 500.00 cash prize.

Upon presenting the trophies, the Chairman of the Depot Tennis Club, Bilal Bin Hassan, praised the enthusiasm that club members showed throughout the tournament. He revealed plans to roll out a series of trial matches to improve the competitiveness of members.

Odum Mensah expressed his excitement at the win, saying, “Prince fought until the end of every match, I don’t know how I came through, but I am very happy I won.”

In total, 45 players, made up of 36 males and nine females, participated in the tournament.

The annual Tesano Police Depot Tennis Club internal ranking tournament is organised to rank members of the club and also to keep members in good shape for future external tournaments.