2022 Edition Of Africa CEO Forum To Be Held In Abidjan

The 2022 edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM, the largest annual event dedicated to private sector development in Africa, will be held on June 13-14, 2022, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. At a time when the world is recovering and rebuilding from COVID-19, and 10 years after its first edition, the event will focus on proposing new routes for African growth.

Vaccine production, disruption of supply chains, digitalization of economies, energy transition and the health crisis brought on by COVID-19 have accelerated the transformation of economies towards new models.

The 2022 event is scheduled to happen in-person for the first time since 2019 and will welcome more than 1,000 business and government leaders, including Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire ; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal ; Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Islamic Republic of Mauritania ; Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger ; Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Républic of Nigeria ; Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN ; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group ; Soren Toft, CEO of MSC, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman, CEO of BUA Group ; Delphine Traore, CEO of Allianz Africa ; Rita Zniber, CEO, Diana Holding ; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank ; Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East & Africa ; Anne Rigail, CEO Air France, and many key opinion leaders from across Africa and the world to discuss policies and practices that will help shape the future of African economies.

The event is co-hosted by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). For more information and registration see: https://lc.cx/mw9vbW

“The world has entered a complex and probably long-lasting period of economic and political tensions that require our continent to question its growth model. In such a context, we must imperatively place sovereignty at the heart of our projects and propose new paths for African prosperity: green growth, industrial transformation, the digital economy, and the public-private dialogue,” said Amir Ben Yahmed, President and Founder of the AFRICA CEO FORUM.

“COVID-19 has presented a formidable challenge to Africa’s economies and its people, but both have proved resilient, and the focus now is shifting towards recovery. Although much turbulence still lies ahead, the time is now for Africa to tap into its strengths and fully mobilize new and emerging drivers of growth in order to emerge stronger from the pandemic. IFC’s support for the AFRICA CEO FORUM underscores our commitment to mobilize private sector partners around a common goal: building a better, greener and more inclusive future for Africa,” said Makhtar Diop, IFC’s Managing Director.

The AFRICA CEO FORUM has been the main meeting place for CEOs, global funds, and African governments for the past 10 years. During the last physical edition of the Forum in 2019, over 1,500 decision makers, including 700 CEOs, gathered in Kigali, Rwanda.

This year, the AFRICA CEO FORUM will feature case studies, expert testimonies, workshops, working groups, and innovative new formats, including an arena for participants to reflect and exchange around strengthening African economic sovereignty.

Also included in the program are the AFRICA CEO FORUM Awards, which recognize the continent’s most proactive companies, and personalities. This year, the event will also open its doors to 20 of the leading African startups through the Disrupters Club initiative.