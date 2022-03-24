2022 Edition Of Millennium Marathon Launched

The 2022 edition of the Millennium Marathon has been launched at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Thursday.

The main event comes off in the capital city of Ghana on September 3, 2022 with fantastic prizes for the winners in both male and female categories.

The winners will take home 15,000ghc as first prize, 8,000ghc for the second players and 5.000ghc for those who come third.

Mrs. Catherine Morton of the Millennium Marathon Sports Ltd. announced a special raffle for all participants who cross the finish line where there is a Nissan Kicks at stake and urged all sports lovers to take part in the marathon.

Some of the sponsors of the sixth edition are GNPC, GCB, IPMC, Goil, Graphic Sports, Interplast, Papaye, Japan Motors, DDP, Garmain, Verna Mineral Water and Zonda Tec. Others are KRIF, B5Plus, Blue Skies, Movenpick Hotel and others.

Present at the launch were the Executive Chairman of the LOC for the African Games 2023 Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, CEO of Ghana Athletics Association Bawuah Fuseini, Olympian Rex Brobbey, Mrs Yang Yang, Seleh Kalmoni, Rev Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, David Aboagye of AMA, and others.

Mrs. Catherine Morton who is also the Race Director said the event which started in 2015 is to promote tourism and business as well as healthy living. She noted that three events in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale will herald the main Millennium Marathon.

Bawa Fuseini presented a certificate to the Millennium Marathon Sports Company to prove that they will fully support the event and offers all technical support and advice to ensure a successful program this year.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare said the marathon must be another way of harnessing sports talents for Ghana.

Mrs. Yang Yang of Zonda Tec urged Ghanaians who love athletics to join in the event.

Mr. Kalmoni of Japan Motors said everyone who can walk, jog or run must participate in the Marathon.

By Sammy Heywood Okine and Elizabeth Alhassan