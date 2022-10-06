2022 Edition of Super Volleyball Championship to come off in December

The second edition of the Super Volleyball Championship will come off at the end of the Greater Accra Season. The competition features the best volleyball clubs in ths capital.

Founder and Team Leader of Super Volleyball Championship, Mohammed Awudu Aputeog told Yours Truly, after a successful event last year, they are coming up with a better organized programme from 2022.

He hinted that the Super Volleyball Tournament for 2022 will take place at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium in December.

He said the best volleyball players and clubs will once again be given the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills.

He noted that fantastic awards will be given to players and officials as well as the media who promote the event.

Mr. Mohammed appealed to corporate Ghana to support the Volleyball Championship.

Air Force (Men) And Army (Ladies) won Gold at the First Super Volleyball Championship last year.