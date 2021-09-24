2022 FIFA WC Qualifier: Gabonese Referee appointed to handle Ghana and Zimbabwe clash

Gabonese Referee Atcho Pierre Ghislain has been appointed by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to handle the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifier between Ghana and Zimbabwe.

He would be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official).

Doumbouya Aboubacar from Guinea would be the Referee Assessor while Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria acts as the Match Commissioner. Dr. Cristiana Baah will be the COVID-19 Officer.

Ghana would take on Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1600Hrs.

Ghana would host Zimbabwe before traveling for the Away encounter.

The Black Stars currently sit in second place in the Group G table with three points following a win against Ethiopia and a defeat to South Africa.