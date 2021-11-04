2022 FIFA WC Qualifier: Milovan gives debut call-up to Afena Gyan and Addo

AS Roma star, Felix Afena Gyan, and Edmund Addo who plays for Sheriff Tiraspol have been named in Coach Milovan Rajevac’s 28-man squad for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Head Coach named his squad on Thursday, November 4, at the Ghana Football Association’s head office in Accra.

Ghana would play Ethiopia at a neutral ground in South Africa on Thursday, November 11 before hosting South Africa three days later at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two players, who have been phenomenal at their club side so far in the UEFA Champions League were included in the Serbian tactician’s squad for the last two crucial matches.

South Africa leads Group G with 10 points while Ghana is on nine after four games in the qualifiers with Ethiopia on three points and Zimbabwe lying at the bottom with a point.

The remaining two matches are a must-win for Ghana to advance to the play-offs and chase for a fourth appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacot (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins B), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko).

Midfielders: Baba Iddrisu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakasu (Shenzhen FC), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), and Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul F. Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal D. Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beita Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).