2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s Final Squad List Out

Ghana’s head coach Otto Addo on Monday named his final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar this weekend.

The list includes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad, who play in the country’s domestic league.

The Ayew brothers are the only players remaining in this squad to have played in Ghana’s last appearance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Andre Ayew returned to the tournament as captain of the side and will be playing in his third World Cup, while for his younger brother Jordan Ayew, this will be his second World Cup having made his debut in Brazil.

Other experienced players in the Ghana team such as Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Baba Rahman will be making their debut appearances at the World Cup.

Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey made Ghana’s World Cup after switching nationality in September. The duo made their debut for the Black Stars in the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua. Enditem