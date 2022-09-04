2022 FIFA World Cup trophy lands in Ghana

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy landed in Ghana on Saturday for a two-day tour in the country.

The tour is to offer fans the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the glittering coveted trophy that would be battled for by 32 countries at the world cup.

The trophy was brought to Ghana by the Ambassador of Coca Cola and former FIFA World Cup winner David Trezeguet, officials from FIFA and headline sponsor Coca Cola and were met on arrival by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif , Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and the National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi.

The 18-karate gold trophy arrived on Saturday morning at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra under tight security.

The trophy would be displayed at the Accra Polo grounds on Sunday with fans to seize the opportunity to take photos with the original trophy.

The Minister told the media that plans were far advanced for the Black Stars to win the global showpiece in Doha, Qatar.

“Ghana can win the World Cup in Qatar later this year. “Insha Allah, we would see the trophy returning to Ghana in December. The Black Stars would shine. We have seen the trophy and now we want to touch it by winning it”.

The GFA President reiterated that Ghana would be ready and competitive at the World Cup, adding that, the Black Stars are determined to rewrite history.

He called for massive support for the team to excel at the biggest football competitive.

Ghana is housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The 2022 World Cup is billed for November 20- December 20 in Doha, Qatar.