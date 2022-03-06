The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) in the Greater Accra Region has ended its 2022 first quarter town hall meeting with a call on the residents to cooperate with the Municipal Assembly to discharge its duties.

The town hall meeting was held at all four zonal councils across the Municipality, which included Kpone, KAMSBEG, ZEKKAS, and the ONSBAK zonal councils.

Mr Noble Atsu Ahadzie, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Budget Analyst, in his remarks gave assurance to the residents that the Municipal Assembly would continue to render accounts as mandated by the Local Government’s Act.

He said it was the mandate of the Assemblies to inform residents and regularly update them on local and national development issues.

Mr Ahadzie charged residents to help the Municipal Assembly to generate more revenue through internal resources mobilization and payment of levies and property rates.

He said the Assembly Members, together with their elected unit committee members, would soon be assigned duties as a form of localizing the collections of basic rates in their respective electoral areas.

Mr Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, the Presiding Member Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, stated that the Local Government Act had mandated the Municipal Assembly to constitute the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) to adjudicate some sensitive issues between aggrieved residents within the municipality.

He urged residents not to hesitate to report issues that needed serious attention to the appropriate offices for redress.