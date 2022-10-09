2022 French Volunteering Day Marked In Ghana

France Volontaires Ghana, in partnership with the French Embassy in Ghana and the Alliance Francaise Accra, marked the 2022 edition of the French Volunteering Day.

This year’s French Volunteering Day was organized under the theme – Volunteerism Today: A vehicle for building the capacity of civil society, institutions and communities in our post-pandemic world. The event was well-attended by Ghanaian, French and EUAID volunteers, Representatives from the EU and partners from the French Community in Ghana. The event is marked annually to highlight and bring together relevant stakeholders to promote the development of French volunteerism.

Addressing the gathering, the Director of Alliance Française, Emmanuel Labrande affirmed his outfit’s commitment to supporting French Volontaires Ghana. He pledged the Alliance Francaise’s continuous commitment to promoting volunteerism in Ghana and fostering a strong network between Ghana and France.

National Representative of France Volontaires Ghana, Telngar Rassembeye underscored the crucial role of French Volontaires in strengthening bilateral ties between Ghana and France. He commended Ghanaian volunteers for their significant achievements and stellar work over the years.

Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Madam Anastasia Zanoo described the theme for this year’s celebration as timely and appropriate in the face of COVID-19 impacts on CSOs, communities and the government. She underscored the crucial role of CSOs in reshaping our society in the post-COVID era.

“The democratic relevance of Civil Society organizations, fulfillment of the needs of society by institutions in the sense of connecting and belonging in communities cannot be over-emphasized in a post-pandemic era in which we find ourselves.” She added.

She further opined that we must leverage volunteerism as a vehicle to build capacity for Civil Society Organizations in Ghana. Madam Anastasia Zanoo also hinted at plans to formalize partnerships between the National Service Scheme and French Volontaires Ghana. The National Service Scheme pledged full support to the French Volontaires Ghana.

She commended all French volunteers in Ghana for their significant impact on local communities.

“We wish to congratulate all French volunteers in Ghana. It is our hope that by this similarity in our respective missions and operations we can build a stronger relationship of collaboration”.

Head of Cooperation and Cultural Department at the French Embassy, Julien Lecas, revealed that about 60 Ghanaian students will be deployed to France to serve as Language Assistants in the upcoming academic calendar.

Participants, partners and a section of volunteers took turns sharing their experience on volunteerism in both Ghana and France.

Background of France Volontaires.

France Volontaire is the French platform for International Volunteerism of Exchange and Solidarity. Created in 2009 as an association, it is the result of shared construction between public and associative actors involved in international solidarity. Operator of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, it brings together the State, local authorities and associations around the mission’s interest: the development and promotion of volunteer and solidarity commitments abroad.

By Emmanuel Ameyaw