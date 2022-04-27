2022 Ghana Agriculture And Agro-Processing Awards: Top Companies And Individuals Awarded

The Ghana Agriculture And Agro-Processing Awards Recognize The Achievements Of Individuals And Companies That Play A Significant Role In The Development Of The Agribusiness Sectors While Recognizing The Key Functions Within The Industry That Promote Standards.

The Awards Bring Together Players Of The Agriculture And Agro-Processing Industry.

This Event Is Powered By KN Unique Communications, The Preferred Corporate Events, Brand Management And Publishing Company That Has Properly Organized And Executed Various Top Corporate Events Across Africa.

Top Businesses And Individuals Were Honoured At The 2022 Ghana Agriculture And Agro-Processing Awards Held At The Movenpick Ambassador Hotel In Accra On 22nd April , 2022.

The Event Was Graced By Fatima Alimohammed, Chairperson Of AGI Agribusiness Sector And Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil Ambassador O Morrocco Ghana.

The Agribusiness Chairperson Of The AGI, Fatima Ali Mohammed, Said Such Incentives And Awards Would Make The Agriculture Sector Attractive To The Youth And Eventually Grow The Sector.“I Think The Future Is The Youth. The Youth Are Great At Technology. If We Can Start Getting The Youth To Think Of Solutions That Are Agric-Based And Put In Awards And Incentives, It Will Give Them A Reason To Venture Into The Sector,” She Reiterated.

The Ambassador Of Morocco, Imane Ouaadil, In A Brief Remark, Reiterated The Moroccan Government’s Commitment Towards Supporting The Agricultural Industry.

Below Is The List Of Winners

Companies

Outstanding Contributions To Agribusiness Exports – Ghana Export Promotion Authority (Gepa)

Outstanding Storage Vans Provider Of The Year – Addfra Limited

Outstanding Rice Processing Company Of The Year – Avnash Industries Limited

Outstanding Green Infrastructure Provider Of The Year – Premium Trees Ltd.

Diversified Agro-Processing Company Of The Year – Achiever Foods Limited

– Ghana Exim Bank

Outstanding Agro Input Importer Of The Year – Agriseed Limited

Outstanding Poultry Business Of The Year – Boris B’s Farms & Veterinary Supplies Gh Ltd

Outstanding Exporter Of The Year (Processed Cocoa) – Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd

Outstanding Logistics Company Of The Year – Amp Logistics Limited

Outstanding Agro Chemicals Supplier Of The Year – Eco Index Agro Solutions

Organic Chocolate Brand Of The Year – Fairafric Ghana

Outstanding Shipping Company Of The Year – Mediterranean Shipping Company Ghana Ltd (Msc)

Outstanding Product Innovation Award (Food Processing) – Koa Impact Ghana Limited

Outstanding Agro-App Of The Year – FBS Innova App (Agro Innova Llc.)

Outstanding Social Impact Organization Of The Year – Agrisolve Ghana

Outstanding Agribusiness Support Company Of The Year – Advans Ghana

Outstanding Fishery Company Of The Year – Tropo Farms Limited

Individuals

Outstanding Business Leader Of The Year – Mr. Danquah Addo-Yobo (CEO , Yara Ghana )

Visionary Leadership Award – Frank Bednar (CEO , West African Mills Company (Wamco)