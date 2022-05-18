2022 Ghana Brands Awards Launched

As part of efforts toward recognising the excellence of individual and corporate brands in Ghana, Maven Communications has launched the 2022 edition of the Ghana Brands Awards.

The awards are a distinctive and premier recognition of brands identified as champions in their industry category based on the current year’s market standing and consumer preference.

It honors deserving companies and individuals from various sectors every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria.

It has 40 categories, which cut across sectors and individual excellence.

Mr. Seth Danso Asante, the Executive Director, Maven Communications, said the nominees will be evaluated based on a jury board, customer feedback based, creativity, investment in brand building and management, the quality of products and services, and corporate social responsibility.

He added that “the awards aim to raise businesses’ awareness of the importance of brand building and enterprise competitiveness while encouraging their innovation and contributions to the city’s socio-economic development”

Based on a survey to be conducted by our Research Board, this ranking of the best brands measure their strength according to two criteria: the actual economic success of the brand and its emotional dimension with consumers.

A unique concept that relies exclusively on the consumer to determine the winners.

The Awards is a major event in the marketing and communication sector and will take place on Friday, 5th August 2022, starting at 6:30 pm at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.