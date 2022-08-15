2022 Ghana Business Standard Awards Winners Announced

The 2022 Ghana Business Standard Awards seeks to celebrate organizations committed to remarkable business standards in their sectors and industry leaders breaking barriers of excellence across the Ghanaian business region and the world at large.

The 2022 red carpet and five-star dinner event was held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 12th August, 2022 with the theme “Celebrating Organizations Committed to Remarkable Business Standards Geared Towards Sustainable Growth”.

The Ghana Business Standard Awards (GBSA) provides a platform to encourage the introduction of standard processes, services, or products and the improvement of existing methods or practices to affect positive change in businesses in Ghana.

The Awards recognizes standard makers, excellence achievers and responsible organizations and individuals who adhere to the local business requirements while consistently improving their organizations performance. 43 top companies and individuals in Ghana were recognized.

The event organized by KN Unique Communications, in partnership with Zeliatte Media, West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy Africa provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that create a friendly atmosphere to welcome investors and/or play a significant role in the development of various sectors in Ghana.

The Awards recognizes the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The Awards recognizes excellence in industries, sectors and individual/personality excellence.

The 2022 Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals in Ghana. The event was hosted in Ghana at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on 12th August 2022, where we recognized the outstanding businesses and organizations that contribute to the economy and employment across various award categories.

Creative Arts Institution Of The Year went to Abrantie College whiles Hotel Of The Year went to Accra City Hotel ; Diversified Farm Of The Year went to Agro Farms whiles Mining Company Of The Year went to Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine Ghana ;Foam Manufacturing Company Of The Year went to Ashfoam Ghana whiles Steel Manufacturing Company Of The Year went to B5 Plus Limited ; Artificial Turf Products Supplier Of The Year went to Blag Ghana whiles Building Finishing Company Of The Year went to Ecoblock Ghana; Airline Company Of The Year (International) went to Emirates Airline whiles Eye Care Centre Of The Year went to Eye Express ; Trade Facilitation Company Of The Year went to Ghana Export Promotion Authority whiles Courier Service Company Of The Year went to Ghana Post Limited ; Insurance Company Of The Year (General) went to Ghana Union Assurance Co. Limited whiles Shipping Company Of The Year went to Global Cargo And Commodities Limited ; CSR Company Of The Year went to GNPC Foundation whiles Bathroom Fittings Supplier Of The Year went to Haiflow Sal ; Rehabilitation Health Spa Of The Year went to Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm whiles ICT Company Of The Year went to Inlaks Ghana Limited ; Healthcare Center Of The Year (Fertility) went to Jaggrey’s Fertility And Natural Health Clinic whiles Detergent Manufacturing Company Of The Year went to JRA Cosmetics Limited ; Furniture Manufacturing Company Of The Year went to Kings’ Furniture whiles Outstanding Customer Service Award (Pharmaceuticals) went to Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited ; IT Consulting Company Of The Year went to Lambodra Group Ghana whiles LPG Company Of The Year went to Manbah Gas Company Ltd. ; Electronics Brand Of The Year went to Max Buy (TCL Electronics) whiles Healthcare Company Of The Year (Medical Diagnostics) went to MDS Lancet Laboratories Ltd. ; Indigenous Healthcare Company Of The Year went to New Life Homeopathic Hospital whiles Wellness Company Of The Year went to Nova Wellness Center Ghana ; Non -Bank Institution Of The Year went to Opportunity International whiles Architectural Fabrication Industry Leader Of The Year went to Prestodea Ghana Limited ; Construction Company Of The Year went to QGMI Construcciones E Infraestructuras Globales whiles Printing Company Of The Year went to Sec Print Limited ; Sanitation Company Of The Year went to Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited whiles Glass Industry Leader Of The Year went to Sofaamy Ghana Limited ; Innovative Automobile Brand Of The Year went to Stallion Group (Changan Auto) whiles Hire Purchase Company Of The Year (Electronics) went to Sylvamerc Company Limited ; Outstanding Customer Service Award (Hospitality) went toTang Palace Ghana whiles Outstanding Agribusiness Company Of The Year went to Yara Ghana Limited ; Corporate Branding Company Of The Year went to Appointed Time Printing whiles Cement Brand Of The Year went to Dzata Cement Limited.

For the special recognition award, CEO Of The Year (Retail) went to Mr. Charles Antwi – Boahen (CEO, Kabfam Limited); Eye Care Practitioner Of The Year went to Dr Naa Kowah A. Agyemfra (CEO, Eye Express) whiles CEO Of The Year (Shipping) went to Dr. Jacob Gbati , (CEO ,Global Cargo And Commodities Limited )