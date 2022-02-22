2022 Gospel Bloggers And New Gospel Breed Summit to be held on 26th February

Ceo of Footprints Tv A.Albert, Rev Thompmas Yawson, Pst Isaiah Fosu, Sista Ginna, Sellas Mannah, Ob Nartey and Nii Nio are set to headline the 2022 Gospel Bloggers And New Gospel Breed Summit held in Accra, Ghana.

The much-anticipated event, which comes on February 26, 2022, is the inaugural convention of bloggers, digital influencers, and emerging gospel musicians.

The aim of the summit, hosted by VOV family entertainment, is to network, learn and share knowledge about the gospel music industry in Ghana.

According to Joelyn, the MD of VOV family entertainment, the summit is expected to bring together speakers and participants in different fields to discuss how to reposition the image of the gospel music industry and become a destination for aspiring and emerging gospel artiste to begin their career.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the summit include: The Gospel artiste and the internet, The music business: Music industry and music ministry, branding, Music marketing, Building Yourself as an independent artiste with an Engaged Following across all platforms.

Other key speakers drawn from the blogging/ digital communities and media: Ob nartey, Nii Nio, Sista Ginna, Sellas Manna , Precious sog, Bra banie.

The 2022 Ghana Gospel Bloggers and new breed Summit is being hosted by VOV family entertainment with support from Footprint tv and in partnership with Gospel Hypers, worshippersgh, Gospel2me, Christian vibes.

Source: Sista Ginna