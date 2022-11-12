2022 Greater Accra RFA Annual General Congress Held

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (RFA) has held its annual Congress at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Mr. Samuel Aboabrie, Chairman of the RFA revealed that as over 300 coaches have been trained in the region, he expects all clubs to use certified coaches.

He said there would be strict adherence to modern trends of football, including information technology in the registration of players.

He announced that there is an increase in affiliation fees. Breaking it down as 1,000ghc for division 2 clubs, 500ghc for third division sides, 500ghc for female clubs and 350ghc for colts / juvenile teams.

He also said the officiating fees have been changed from 250ghc for second division, 100ghc for third division and 50ghc for the women teams.

Mr. Aboabrie also known as Kata urged Ghanaians to pray for the National team, the Black Stars and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to succeed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said the GFA has given out footballs to be shared among the clubs.

According to him Ccubs are struggling, and hoped that the economy would be better, saying “May God bless our nation and make us great and strong”.

Mr. Hussein Akuttei Addy, representive of the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi said he was grateful to all.

He advised all club owners and managers to do their best to promote football in the Greater Accra Region.

A representative of the Auditor General presented the audit report. He gave an overview of the performance of the RFA.

Mr. George Aforklenyei the league board chairman gave a report and commended the promoted clubs as well as those who qualified to the first division, Na God Fc.

Dan Sowah of Danbot who recorded most goals in the middle league was commended as well as companies who supported the RFA, like Coca-Cola, Max FM and musician Lucky Mensah who entertained the clubs and fans. Some qualified clubs were also mentioned.

A report on women’s football in the region was presented by Alhaji Oliver. He congratulated Ridge City for excelling to participate in the national women’s league.

The format for the 2022 /23 was also released with 91 clubs in six zones comprise 15 clubs in each zone.

The commencement of the division two league has been fixed for December 10, 2022.