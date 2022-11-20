2022 GUSA Games: UEW dethrones UCC’s nine years dominance

University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have been crowned the overall winners of the just ended 2022 Ghana University Students Association (GUSA) games with a total of 61 medals to their credit.

The side dominated in all 12 disciplines they partook in, accumulating 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 17 bronze medals to emerge victors of the competition, breaking University of Cape Coast’s dominance in the competition since 2014.

UEW in the last edition of the GUSA games managed to attain 43 medals which showed how well they had performed in this year’s event.

They once again left a mark in the athletics category having some big names like William Amponsah, Koogo Atia and Essumang Dominic who were all in action as UEW made history this time round.

After years of reigning at the GUSA Games, University of Cape Coast placed second this time round with a total of 43 medals made up of 19 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The side dominated in almost every discipline, especially in the male and female Basketball and during athletics.

Hosts, KNUST could not achieve their host and win agenda but managed to finish third after they accrued 32 medals made up of 12 gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals whiles University of Ghana, who topped in the athletics category also followed with 46 medals of which eleven of them were gold medals, 21 silver and 14 bronze.

The University of Development, University of Energy and Natural Resources and the University of Health and Allied Sciences were adjudged fifth, sixth and seventh after winning 24, three and one medal respectively.

Speaking at the Closing ceremony of the 27th GUSA Games was the Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST who congratulated all athletes who represented their various schools to make this year’s event a success and urged them to always give off their best whenever they found themselves on a stage like GUSA.

This year’s event had been one of the best witnessed in recent times, in terms of the records broken and the number of athletes who were involved in the competition.

The 12 sporting disciplines for this year’s games were football, athletics, volleyball, hockey, handball, basketball, netball, goalball, badminton, table tennis, tennis, and beach volleyball.