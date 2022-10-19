2022 Impact Week Ghana ends in Accra

International Coaches from Impact Week, a non-profit programme, has ended a nine-day Impact Week Ghana 2022 event promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in developing and emerging economies as a foundation for sustainable growth.

The programme sought to support developing and emerging economies as a foundation for sustainable growth by establishing sustainable business models using Design Thinking.

It equips the next generation for employment to become inspiring leaders – successful agripreneurs, entrepreneurs and game-changers, regardless of their field or level of expertise.

Mr Conrad Kakraba, Chairman, Local Planning Committee, Impact Week 2022, told the GNA that to make sure that the programme was sustainable, they conduct a “train the coach” workshop to educate junior coaches and faculty staff of the Heritage Christian College.

The teams worked around seven focused areas of Entrepreneurship, Youth Unemployment, Female Empowerment, Sanitation, IT Security, Agriculture and Sustainability.

He said the College played host to a team of 29 Impact Week coaches and organizers from 10 countries across the world for an insightful and adventurous experience in Design Thinking.

He said Impact Week was a programme that unites people from a variety of countries and organizations.

The Local Organising Committee Chairman said participants have gained skills, team spirit, innovation, international exposure, and support to bring their ideas to life.

He said the Senior Coaches of the Impact Week Team trained 25 local coaches, who were faculty members of Heritage Christian College and 18 others from Lufthansa Group.

“The trained coaches in turn trained 98 participants, most of whom are students at the College,” he added.

He said the College was glad to be connected to the global movement to train the next generation of problem solvers and innovators to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and intercultural exchange through Design Thinking.

After a three-year break, the Impact Week returned to Ghana for its second on-site event.

During the practical phase, the trained coaches apply their new skills and help students identify challenges within their respective societies and solve them using innovative business models.