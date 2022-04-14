2022 Kwahu Mountain Marathon Coming On live

The third edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon will take place on Easter Saturday with over 1000 participants from Ghana and across the continent expected to participate.

This year’s 21km Marathon which would start from Nkawkaw to Mpraeso would see athletes compete for the ultimate $2000 cash prize and other products from sponsors which include Hollard Insurance, X Mineral Water and Lyman Properties.

According to Mr Edward Boahen, the Project Manager of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, this year’s edition was going to be mega and as they expect over 1000 runners from all over the country.

He announced that international athletes have started arriving for the marathon which has seen numerous athletes from other African countries participate.

He said that the objective of the marathon was to promote sports tourism, unearth talents and give the Kwahu Easter festival celebrations a positive image for tourists.

He noted the marathon could not be staged over the last two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but was poised to make the race the biggest in the country.

Mr. Boahen also noted that there would be cash prizes for female athletes who would compete in this year’s race as well as consolation prizes for runners who would take part in the event.

Other side attractions of the marathon would include a health screening exercise and COVID-19 sensitization drive as well as free vaccinations.

Athletes can register online via: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBxI_YjEj9lmFMrATpwkX0b-_imiBC8ViGfRq5_seLRS8IjA/viewform?usp=sf_link