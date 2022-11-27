2022 National Basketball Championship to be held in Cape Coast

The first ever National Basketball Championship is set to be held in Cape Coast.

It is aimed at promoting gender equality, quality education, good health and well-being.

The 10-day tournament scheduled for December 12-22, 2022, is to select players to form the nucleus of the national basketball team for an upcoming events.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Ato Van-Ess, President for the Ghana Basketball Association said this year’s competition was the first of its kind and promised to make it annually.

He said, “this is the first-time the national basketball association is organising a tournament of such nature and we are going to make it an annual event.

“We don’t have a national basketball team, so the main purpose of this tournament is to select players to form a national team.”

A total of 540 players including technical and management members made up of 36 teams from the traditional 10 regions would be expected to participate in the tournament.

Also, there would be teams from the security services such as the Ghana Armed Force, Police, Prisons, and the Fire Services.

Again, the tournament would be seeing action from the physically-challenged teams, and veteran basketball players.

Trophies, medals and cash prices would be awarded to winners.