2022 national best farmer receives one million

Dr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture on Monday presented a cheque for GHS million to Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, the 2022 National Best Farmer.

The money, made available by the Agricultural Development Bank, is the prize for winning the annual farmers award, at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration.

Receiving his award, Nana Siriboe, 44, said he would re-invest the money in the establishment of an Agricultural Skills development and environmental sustainability centre to build the capacity of youth and women.

“Our initiative entails offering need-based training that seeks to expose participants to different career options along the entire agricultural value chain, and the linking of agriculture to industry and services,” he said.

Nana Siriboe said the facility would provide Information Communication Technology based agricultural solutions training and link farmers to value chain actors.

Nana Siriboe Farms Ltd would serve as a demonstration farm to provide hands-on training and education.

He said the centre would be a reference point for farmers, students and anyone with an interest in agriculture to visit physically or online and be abreast of the opportunities and developments in the agricultural sector.

The Best Farmer said the centre would partner the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to achieve its aim.

Dr Acheampong said honouring farmers since 1985 through National Farmers’ Day celebration was testament to the collective recognition of the significant role farmers played in national development.

“We have our farmers to thank for our sustenance through the food we eat, raw materials for industry, jobs along the agricultural value chain and substantial earnings from export annually,” he said.

Dr Acheampong said the recent adversities of COVID 19, Climate Change and the Russia-Ukraine War and its combined impact on the global economy, particularly hikes in food inflation, highlight the need to prioritize matters of food security and resilience.

This, he said reinforced the importance for greater national investments in agriculture and a conscious effort to incentivise our farmers.

He commended the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), the title sponsor of National Farmers’ Day for consistently sponsoring Farmers’ Day for decades and providing the ultimate prize to National Best Farmers every year.

Dr Acheampong said the Ministry was shifting focus to an effective pathway towards harnessing the potential for agriculture.

“Our new focus presents inherent opportunities for greater partnerships. Sooner than later, we will be engaging the ADB to explore possible areas of cooperation to catalyze the transformation process of the agricultural sector,” he said.

Mr Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, the Managing Director of ADB commended the Nana Siriboe, and said the bank would appoint a relation manager to provide financial advice and assistance to his project.

He assured the bank’s commitment toward supporting the growth of agriculture in the country to create employment for the youth.