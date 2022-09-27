2022 Osagyefo Criterium Ends Successfully

The 2022 Osagyefo cycling race organized by the Gladiators Cycling Club with support from the Ghana Cycling Federation ended on a good note.

The event held last attracted huge patronage with cyclists from Ghana and West Africa competing for various laurels.

The race held annually was aimed at honoring the late president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah who played vital roles in the development and promotion of sports especially cycling in the country.

Both male and female winners of the event took home cash prizes, trophies, and medals.

Male Winners: (129.5km)

1:Abaka Kurotimi (NIG): 03:20:12.45

2: Micheal Agbugblah (GHA): 03:20:12.76

3: Victor Cudjoe (GHA): 03:21:58.25

Female winners: (77.7Km)

1: Ese Lovina (NIG) : 02:31:09.41

2: Deborah Alasebieton (NIG) 02:49:22.06

3: Erica Sedro (GHA) 03:07:11.46