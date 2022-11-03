2022 Roll Ball Gala tournament kicks off Saturday

Roll Ball Federation (RBF) Ghana will on Saturday, November 5, hold the fourth edition of the National Roll Ball Gala Tournament at the University of Ghana, Handball Court in Accra.

The competition, which commenced in 2018, would present player the opportunity to select players into the roll ball national team for the 2023 Roll Ball World Cup to be staged in India.

About seven teams from, Greater Accra, Central, Volta and Ashanti Region are expected to participate in the event.

At stake would be a trophy and medals for outstanding players and teams.

Mr. Clenard Bawa Adayina, the President of the RBF said this year’s programme which was to be held in the Central Region was changed due to renovation of the University of Cape Coast indoor court.

“University of Cape Coast indoor court which is to hold the championship is under renovation and with two weeks to the event, the court may not be ready for the championship, hence the decision to move to Accra.

“We sincerely apologies to the general public for the change of venue and date,” he added.