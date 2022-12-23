2022 Seeds for the Future Programme graduates 30 female students

Huawei Ghana has climaxed the 2022 edition of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, “Seeds for the Future” with 30 female tertiary students graduating out of the 50 students shortlisted for the training.

Eighteen out of the 30 graduates were also rewarded for their outstanding contribution and excellent performance during the Cross-Cultural Exchange, Tech4Good Competition and the main examinations organized to assess their performance, improve their problem-solving skills, and enhance their innovative capabilities.

As part of this year’s programme, Ghana paired with University students from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Baltics and Iceland in the Tech4Good competition with the Ghanaian team taking the 2nd position with their “Save a Land, Save a Life” project aimed at fighting illegal mining in the country.

Mr Tommy Liang, the Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, commended the awardees for their outstanding performance during the training, adding that this year’s training, which was also dedicated to girls only, just like the 2021 edition was focused on empowering and inspiring them to pursue careers in the male-dominated field of ICT.

“As you embark on the next chapter of your professional journeys, I want to encourage you to continue to learn, innovate, and strive for excellence. The world is changing at an incredible pace, and it is up to each one of us to keep pace with these changes and embrace the opportunities they bring,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the knowledge and skills the participants had acquired through the Seeds for the Future programme would empower them to become leaders in their respective fields and make significant contributions to Ghana’s ICT sector.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, commended the management of Huawei for their excellent achievement on the Seeds for the Future Programme and for successfully, partnering with the Ministry to train over 15,000 young girls in digital technologies this year.

“The Programme has over the years developed a strong talent foundation for Ghana, particularly among young women and the Ministry had played a critical part in this achievement.

The Minister said, “as we continue to rely more and more on ICT in all aspects of our lives and the government will continue to invest heavily in ICT infrastructure, it is essential that we prioritize cybersecurity and take steps to prevent and manage security threats as a way of protecting our investments.”

Some awards given to the beneficiaries include Huawei T10s Tablets, Huawei Y70 smartphones, Huawei Watch Fits, and cash prizes.

The first, second and third excellent students took home GH₵ 4,000, GH₵ 3,000 and GH₵ 2,000 respectively.

So far, 220 students have benefitted from the Seeds for the Future program in Ghana with a 100 per cent female participation rate over the past two years.