2022 WCQ: Black Stars need to maintain focus

Ibrahim Sunday, Ghanaian Football legend and former Coach of Asante Kotoko has expressed worry about the performance of Ghana’s Black Stars despite their 1-0 win over their Ethiopian counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Friday.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said although the Stars managed to pick three points, much works needed to be done since the next game would be playing away from home, especially against one of the best teams in Africa.

He said, “Well, this is the beginning, this is the first match they played and it was a very difficult for us, even though we managed to win that game, the second match we are going to play with South Africa it would be more difficult because some of the players have not features in the match and we are playing away too”.

“South Africa would definitely want to win their second game too because they drew with Zimbabwe and there would be changes in our starting line-up as well,” he added.

The former coach also said that the Players should not be discouraged with their performance for the first match but should rather maintain focus in order to win the remaining matches that would help them to make it to Qatar 2022.

“I think the players should be motivated and maintain focus so that they can get the good results in South Africa on Monday, after which they can build on,” he added.