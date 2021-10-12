2022 WCQ: Ghana beat Zimbabwe to go top of Group G temporarily

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded their third win in Group G of the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup after beating Zimbabwe 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the decisive goal for the Black Stars who go top of Group G temporarily with nine points while South Africa who have seven points would host Ethiopia in the other group fixture.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who had a good start for Ghana on the left-wing nearly struck the Black Stars in front in the 10th minute but Zimbabwe shot-stopper Milton Shumba pulled up a brilliant save to keep the game scoreless.

Partey broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark with a brilliant free-kick just outside the penalty box with goalkeeper Shumba unable to stop the ferocious strike from the England-based midfielder.

Daniel Amartey had an opportunity to score the cushion goal for Ghana on the stroke of halftime but his effort on goal was cleared on the goal line with the game going into recess.

Ghana started the second half on the front foot and Mohammed Kudus nearly grabbed his second consecutive goal for the Black Stars but his well-struck shot tipped the crossbar on the 50th-minute mark.

Jordan Zemura had a good opportunity to pull parity for the home side but his curled effort missed the target to relieve the Ghana defence.

Ghana looked the more likely side to get the second goal with Kudus Mohammed and substitute Kofi Kyere coming close for the Black Stars with a long-range effort.

The game was very cagey with a quarter of the game left with Ghana looking to hold onto their lead with the home pressing for the equalizer.

Zimbabwe approached the last stages of the game with a more purposeful intent but the Ghana defence stood rock solid as they protected their lead to record all three points at the end of the game.