2022 WCQ: Milovan Rajevac optimistic about Ghana’s qualification to 2022 World Cup

Milovan Rajevac, Head Coach of the Ghana’s Black Stars is determined to grab a spot at next year’s World Cup as he continues his qualification bid with matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars of Ghana would come up against the Walias of Ethiopia on November 11, in the penultimate Group G match at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa and face off against the Bafana Bafana on November 14 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

South Africa currently tops the group with 10 points followed by Ghana with nine while Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have three points and one point respectively.

Speaking at a press conference Coach Rajevac who has two wins from two matches played thus far said the ultimate goal was to secure qualification and would do his best to achieve the set target for the Black Stars.

“We are working towards the agenda and every member of the federation, technical team and players want the same thing and if we do qualify for the World Cup, I would be the happiest man in the world.

“We would give our best to make that happen, we can predict the future but we are doing everything in our power to win matches which remains our goal.

Coach Milovan added that his focus now is on how to secure qualification to the next round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and not the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as he had ample time to prepare for next year’s tournament in January.

“The next match is the most important for me, we are in the process of making the team and we would have time for AFCON especially when I would have more time to work with the team,” he said.

Players of the Black Stars are expected to arrive in Ghana next Monday as the team would depart to South Africa on Tuesday.