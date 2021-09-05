2022 WCQ Preview: ‘Depleted” Black Stars face a daunting task against South Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana will be targeting their second win when they face off with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Black Stars are currently on top in Group G of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after edging Ethiopia 1-0 in the group opener while South Africa held Zimbabwe in Harare.

The two sides are obviously the favourites to qualify to the final round of qualification and the outcome of this clash would prove crucial as to who makes the giant step towards qualification.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in 1-1 in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the Black Stars remained unbeaten their last five meetings against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The other group clash between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Team news

The Black Stars would be missing all players who ply their trade in the United Kingdom following the decision by the Premier League not to allow players travel to COVID-19 red listed countries of which South Africa is included.

Thus the likes of Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Andy Yiadom and Baba Abdul Rahman didn’t make the trip to South Africa.

This means coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor would have to reshuffle his side for Monday’s clash with local based players including Fatawu Mohammed, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Samuel Ashie Quaye and Ismail Ganiyu, all available for selection.

The Black Stars have been dealt a huge blow after attacking midfielders Kamal Deen Suleymana and Daniel Kyereh have been recalled by their club sides.

South Africa midfielder Gift Links would have to pass a late fitness test if he is to feature against the Black Stars having sustained a minor injury against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Coach Hugo Broos is expected to have the full complement of his team with Al Ahly attacker Percy Tau expected to lead the charge for the Bafana Bafana.

Head-to-head

A total of 14 matches has been played between these two African heavyweights with four wins each and six draws.

The first between the two sides was in frendly where South Africa edged Ghana 2-1 while their most recent meeting was in the qualifier for 2022 AFCON qualifiers where they drew 1-1.

Ghana’s possible starting XI: Richard Ofori; Fatawu Mohammed, Jonathan Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Ashie Quaye, Baba Iddrisu, Mubarak Wakaso, Fatawu Isshaku, Samuel Owusu; Andre Ayew, Kwame Poku.

South Africa’s possible starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Morena, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine De Reuck, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Luther Singh; Bongokhule Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa, Tau

Kick Off Time: 16:00 GMT