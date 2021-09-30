2022 WCQ: Zimbabwe, Ghana clash to be played behind closed doors

The Warriors of Zimbabwe will host the Black Stars of Ghana behind closed doors for the fourth Group G match in the African Qualifiers for 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA#) World Cup.

The clash scheduled for Tuesday, October 12 would be the reverse fixture with Ghana after hosted Warriors at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

According to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected their request to accommodate fans at the National Stadium in Harare.

“Our request to have supporters at the National Sports Stadium during the Warriors’ FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ qualifier vs Ghana on 12 October was rejected by CAF.

“CAF said our stadium needs to be upgraded to meet required medical, safety & security standards,” ZIFA tweeted on Thursday.

Ghana is second on the table with four three points from two games while Zimbabwe bottom with just a point.

New Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac would be targeting six points against the Warriors and has named a very strong 32-man squad for the double header.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe caretaker coach Norman Mapeza who replaced Zdravko Logarusic has also named his squad for two clashes against Ghana.