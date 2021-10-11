2022 WCQ: Zimbabwe’s Warriors on a revenge mission against Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana will be looking to do the double of the Warriors of Zimbabwe when they clash at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The Black Stars s handed the Warriors their second loss in Group G of the African Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup having beaten them 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium Sports Stadium last Saturday.

The result meant Ghana stayed second in the group with six points while Zimbabwe remained bottom with just a point.

South Africa are group leaders with seven points and would host Ethiopia in the other group fixture on Tuesday.

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac would be looking to continue his bright start with a second successive win over the Warriors while Norman Mapeza’s side would be looking to avenge the 3-1 loss against the Black Stars to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament alive.

Team News

Baba Iddrisu who didn’t start in Cape Coast is expected to make the starting lineup in Harare considering his impressive cover of the back four when he came in the second half.

With Andy Yiadom unlikely to feature, Daniel Amartey would maintain his spot at right-back likewise central defensive pair of Jonathan Mensah and Alexander Djiku.

Kudus Mohammed who is arguably the most key player for the Black Stars is expected to lead the charge up front with support from Kamaldeen Sulemana and Dede Ayew on the left and right flanks respectively.

Benjamin Tetteh who was impressive after he replaced Jordan Ayew would likely make the starting line-up ahead of the Crystal Palace forward who has struggled in recent matches for both club and country.

Warriors talisman Khama Billat would be available for selection having missed out in the last encounter due to successive yellow card accumulation.

Skipper Knowledge Musona who scored the Warrior’s first goal in their 3-1 defeat against Ghana would lead the line for the home side who would be looking for their first win.

Zimbabwe’s possible starting lineup: Washington Arubi, Alec Mudimu, Onismor Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe, Brendan Galloway, Never Tigere, Perfect Chikwende, Marvelous Nakamba, Terrence Dzvukamaja, Knowledge Musona

Ghana’s possible starting lineup: Jojo Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Jonathan Mensah, Baba Rahman, Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Benjamin Tetteh.