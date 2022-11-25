2022 Wheelchair Tennis Coaching course ends successfully

The 2022 Africa Region Wheelchair Tennis coaching course has ended successfully in Accra with 20 coaches benefitting.

The course which was organised under the auspices of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in collaboration with International Tennis Federation aimed at upgrading the level of coaching in Wheelchair Tennis on the African continent.

Speaking on the sidelines, Mr. Henry Larbi, Ghana Wheelchair National Coordinator commended the participants for showing commitment throughout the training and urged them to make use of the skills gained to develop and promote the sport.

Mrs. Mueni Kilonzo, a participant from Kenya said, “this training was the first of its kind and I promise to make good use of the knowledge acquired”.

She said, “This is my first time attending such a coaching training, I have gained skills on how to train the beginners, I won’t keep it to myself. I would share it with my fellow Kenyans when I go back.

“I believe this knowledge being acquired here would go a long way in my life and to the people because there are many people who want to play the game but lack coaches so I will share this knowledge with other coaches.

“I would like to plead with the organisers not to stop this kind of programme, they should continue it to the next higher level. On behalf of Kenyans, I want to thank the organisers for this big opportunity.”

Mr. Yahya Macauley, Technical Director Wheelchair Junior National Coach Ghana, expressed his excitement to the organisers saying this training would improve his knowledge in the tennis fraternity.

Mr. Dusabimana Viator Rwanda Wheelchair Tennis Association Programme said this training came at the right time because he would share the knowledge to his people to prepare for the Accra2023 Paralympic games.

“We came here to learn different skills to improve upon ourselves before we never had such training so I must say this was an opportunity for us to learn and then go back home to teach others.”

Madam Bridget Nartey expressed her excitement and thanked the organisers for the opportunity.

She said, “this programme has helped me to identify a new talent for myself, I have learned that when going for training you have to plan your activities, you don’t just have to be on the court and then start training.

This course has really enlightened me on certain things, we don’t just train but we train in a competition base to get points.