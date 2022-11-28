2022 World AIDS Day: Condom Activation Campaign Launched

Ahead of the 2022 World AIDS Day, Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), an NGO, has held a ‘Condom Activation Campaign’ to promote safer sexual practices among the public, especially the youth.

The campaign, embarked on, in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission and NAP+ Ghana, with support from the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), was also to create awareness on the reality of HIV and AIDS among the people.

The exercise saw traders and drivers at Kaneshie market, sensitized them on the need to use condoms to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

World AIDS Day, celebrated on December 1, annually, brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and to demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

The day is an opportunity for public and private partners to spread awareness about the status of the pandemic and encourage progress in HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, and care around the world.

Mrs. Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of HFFG, called for the need for exercise, which had become crucial due to the increasing rate of new HIV infections, especially among the youth.

She said the increase in new HIV infections was a clear indication that people were having unprotected sex because most of the infections recorded were through unprotected sex.

“We cannot really achieve HIV free generation, if we do not protect, educate and take care of ourselves. So, this exercise’s purpose is to create awareness on HIV prevention and one way to prevent HIV is by using condom, Mrs Senoo started.

Dr Stella Gyamfi, the In-charge of Kaneshie Polyclinic and Okaikoi South Health Director, sensitizing the public, noted that the initiative was important and had the potential to affect many and change lives.

She said global figures according to World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that, about 38.4 million people were living with HIV in 2021, of this staggering figure, 36.7 million were adults and 1.7 million children.

Dr Gyamfi noted that currently the number of people who have tested positive to HIV infection in Ghana from January to June stands at 23,495.

In Greater Accra Region, the total number of new infections is 4,661.

She said the problem of HIV was not just the disease affecting the individual, but its impact on households, communities, development, and economic growth of nations.

“For this reason we are all going to work hard to stop the spread of infection by practicing safe sex, avoid sharing blades and needles especially among people injecting illicit drugs.

“Pregnant women who have also been infected should also adhere strictly to treatment regimens and breastfeeding protocols.

Dr Gyamfi said the need for collaborative efforts from all had become necessary to reach out to the populace, especially the vulnerable through various means and advised the public to test and know their HIV status adding “This singular act has the potential to save you and many others. Knowing is better,” she said.

The HFFG earlier held a similar event in Kasoa in the Central Region.