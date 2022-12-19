2022 World Cup: Kingsley Coman’s Attracts Racial Taunts

Kingsley Coman of France has experienced racial taunts since missing his penalty in the 2022 FIFA World Cup championship match against Argentina.

Coman, who was raised in Paris by a white French mother and a Guadeloupean father, missed France’s second penalty, giving Argentina the advantage and allowing them to defeat France 4-2 in the shootouts. Aurelien Tchouameni also missed his.

After the loss, the Bayern winger posted on Instagram with a lot of racial remarks. Later, he lowered his post to avoid it.

In the 71st minute, with France losing 2-0 in the championship, Kingsley Coman took Antoine Griezman’s place.

He changed the course of the match for France, who through Mbappe scored two quick goals to tie the score by the 81st minute.

After a three-all draw, the game’s outcome was decided by penalty shootouts.

Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Paredes, and Montiel each scored one of Argentina’s first four goals, while Tchouameni and Coman missed two of Mbappe and Kolo Muani’s goals in France’s opening four minutes.

After losing the final, Tchouameni disabled comments on his post.