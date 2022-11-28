2022 World Cup: Morocco climbs to top of Group F

The Atlas Lions of Morocco secured their first victory at the ongoing FIFA World Cup when they stunned Belgium 2-0 at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

It was one of the shocking results of the tournament, as Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s goals for the North Africans put them at the top of Group F with four points after their opening-day draw against Croatia.

It was an impressive outing by the Moroccans, as they matched their counterparts in every aspect of the game.

The Atlas Lions had the ball at the back of the net on the stroke of halftime after a beautiful free kick from Ziyech, but a VAR check found skipper Romain Saiss offside.

Sabiri opened the scoring for the African giants in the 73rd minute after a free kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over their Belgian counterparts, and it was the second victory for an African country at this tournament after Senegal beat Qatar on Friday.

Morocco would be looking to make it out of the group stage for the second time in their history as they face Canada in their last group match.

GNA

WE

28 Nov. 2022