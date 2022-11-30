2022 World Cup: “Qatar can count on our support” – French President

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised efforts of Qatar in the hosting of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a tweet on his official account, President Macron said: “This football World Cup, the first organized in an Arab country, is a sign of tangible changes underway.

“Qatar is headed in this direction. It must continue, and it can count on our support,” he noted.

According to the French President, “In a world facing a series of crises, we must protect the spirit of sport. Sport must offer a space to bring people together, around universal values.

France has already advanced to the next stage of the competition, after picling the six maximum points in two matches.

They defeated Denmark last Saturday, in second round of the Group D of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.