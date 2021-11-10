2022 World Cup Qatar: Injury blow as Ghana faces Ethiopia, South Africa without three influential players

Milovan Rajevac, the Head Coach of the Black Stars is faced with injury situations in camp as the team prepares to battle Ethiopia and South Africa for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The team started training on Monday, November 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew FC, Arsenal FC’s Thomas Partey would be absent due to injury and debutant Felix Afena Gyan of AS Roma would also be unavailable.

Ghana would face Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, in South Africa before locking horns with South Africa three days later at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Twenty players would travel to South Africa on Tuesday afternoon for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium.

A win in both matches would guarantee Ghana a place in the playoffs. Herein the full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), and Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak).

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), and Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko).

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), and Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), and Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha).

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), and Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).