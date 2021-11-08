2022 World Cup Qualifier: Big blow for South Africa as they face Ghana without experienced left-back

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa suffered a big blow in their Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) 2022 World Cup Qatar qualifiers as they take on Zimbabwe and Ghana without experienced left-back Sifiso Hlanti.

Hlanti, Kaizer Chiefs left-back injured his Achillies tendon during training last week and would be sidelined for months.

South Africa’s Head Coach, Hugo Broos named AmaZulu FC defender Tercious Malepe as a late replacement for the injured player.

Bafana Bafana would battle Zimbabwe on Thursday, November 11 before facing Ghana three days later.

South Africa sits on top of Group G with 10 points ahead of Ghana, Ethiopia Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Coach Broos’ charges have reported to camp to begin training ahead of the two showdowns.

Herein the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Tercious Malepe (Amazulu), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

Midfielders: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), and Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows).