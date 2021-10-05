2022 World Cup Qualifier: Black Stars to train behind closed doors

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars will train behind closed doors at the Cape Coast stadium beginning from Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The senior national team would begin training in the Central Regional capital on Tuesday ahead of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against the Warriors of Zimbabwe to be played on Saturday, October 9.

According to the GFA, the directive would be strictly enforced to provide a sound atmosphere for the team ahead of the dicey duel.

The GFA added it would communicate the time and venue for the mandatory pre-match press conference which will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Ghana sits second in Group with three points following a win over Ethiopia and a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in September.