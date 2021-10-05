2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Milovan shortlists players to 27 for Zimbabwe clash

Head Coach Milovan Rahevac has shortlisted his 32-man squad to 27 to begin preparations for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The 27 players would open camp on Tuesday, October 5 in the morning to begin preparation for this month’s Match day three and Match day four FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The final list was as a result of the decision of the Technical team to excuse five players from the squad ahead of the qualifiers.

They are, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Tariqe Fosu Henry, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Gyasi.

The team is expected to travel to Cape Coast on Tuesday morning where they will begin training in the evening for the first game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, England based right back Andrew Kyereh Yiadom who plays for Reading FC is currently being assessed after picking up a knock on Saturday during a Championship game against Cardiff City and got replaced by Jahmari Clarke in the 80th minute.

Coach Rajevac and his charges are seeking to get back to winning ways following the 1-0 loss to South Africa in the second Group G game.

The Black Stars who began the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on match day one, sit second in Group G with three points after two round of matches.

Ghana is scheduled to play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a double header with the 1st leg set for Saturday.

Herein the squad

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).