2022 World Cup: Referee Daniel Laryea to handle Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea clash

Ghanaian International Referee, Daniel Laryea has been appointed by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to handle the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash involving Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea.

The second round of the qualifiers would see Tunisia welcome Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium in Rades on Friday, September in the first Group B tie.

The 34-year old would be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong (Assistant II), Ayimavo Aymar Ulrich Eric from Benin (Assistant I) and Ligali Adissa Abdul Raphiou from

Benin as the Fourth referee.

AbedlHamid Essameldin Abdelfattah from Egypt has been given the nod as Referee Assessor with Bahloul Amar from Algeria to work as the Match Commissioner.

The 2022 World Cup would be staged in Qatar.