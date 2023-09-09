2023/2024 GPL: StarTimes to show four matches on matchday one

StarTimes Ghana, the official broadcast right owners of the Ghana Premier League have released the timetable for the live telecast of matchday one of the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

In the release issued on Friday, September 8, 2023, StarTimes plan to serve Ghanaians with at least 75 matches from the first round of the league.

As evidenced in the previous seasons where they provided comprehensive coverage of the Ghana Premier League with in-depth punditry and loads of content, the 2023/2024 season will see an upward trajectory in the coverage with StarTimes ramping up efforts to make the coverage of the league one of the best on the continent.

In furtherance of that, StarTimes are beginning the season with an incredible four-match telecast on matchday one of the season.

The season will commence with the game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on September 15, 2023, and it will be live on StarTimes.

The remaining three games of matchday one are Accra Great Olympics vs. Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday, September 16, Asante Kotoko vs. Hearts of Lions on Sunday, September 17, and Dreams FC versus Nations FC which will be played on the Wednesday of the proceeding week.