2023/24 Ghana Premier League to start on September 20

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has been scheduled to kick off on September 20, 2023, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced.

The matchday one will kick off on Wednesday at the various venues.

Medeama SC who are the champions of the 2022/23 season will hope to improve their performance to defend their title.

Meanwhile, King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals suffered relegation from the top flight.

Nations FC, Heart of Lions and Bofoakwa Tano have been promoted to the topflight from the Division One League.

The Premier League fixtures are expected to be announced later this month.